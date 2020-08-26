Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Struggling musicians eligible for thousands of dollars in free cash
Band practising
Photograph: American Express

Struggling musicians eligible for thousands of dollars in free cash

Applications close soon, so get in quick

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Wednesday August 26 2020, 1:24pm
Advertising

Never the easiest of professions already, being a musician became downright impossible earlier this year. Charities like Support Act help out those musicians who are unable to work, and now a new grant program is giving away $1 million to those in the industry. The American Express Music Backers Fund is offering free money in a few categories.

The first category is grants of between $2,000 and $50,000 available for musicians and venues. Applications close November 9 for that one, and any muso or venue can apply for cash to get a career back on track; develop alternative income streams; innovate within the industry; or encourage punters back into a venue. 

The second category is for individuals, and it's called the Nominate a Mate program. Anyone can nominate an individual who has contributed to the music industry in some way, and that person could be given a one-off payment of $1,500. Applications close September 13 for that one, so make sure you nominate your musically inclined mates quicksmart.

There are also 50 studio recording sessions up for grabs for up-and-coming musicians to record tracks. Those who win the sessions will also be in the draw to win an additional $5,000 to release and promote the recording. 

Time Out's Love Local project is another way to support the brilliant people and businesses in your area.

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising