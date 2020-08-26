Struggling musicians eligible for thousands of dollars in free cash

Never the easiest of professions already, being a musician became downright impossible earlier this year. Charities like Support Act help out those musicians who are unable to work, and now a new grant program is giving away $1 million to those in the industry. The American Express Music Backers Fund is offering free money in a few categories.

The first category is grants of between $2,000 and $50,000 available for musicians and venues. Applications close November 9 for that one, and any muso or venue can apply for cash to get a career back on track; develop alternative income streams; innovate within the industry; or encourage punters back into a venue.

The second category is for individuals, and it's called the Nominate a Mate program. Anyone can nominate an individual who has contributed to the music industry in some way, and that person could be given a one-off payment of $1,500. Applications close September 13 for that one, so make sure you nominate your musically inclined mates quicksmart.

There are also 50 studio recording sessions up for grabs for up-and-coming musicians to record tracks. Those who win the sessions will also be in the draw to win an additional $5,000 to release and promote the recording.

