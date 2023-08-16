We hope you were rugged up on this extra freezing morning

No, it wasn’t just you if you thought this morning’s air was particularly freezing. We had a record breaking cold snap to start the day.

Melbourne shivered through the coldest August morning in five years today, August 16, with temperatures plummeting close to sub-zero – but the “feels like” number definitely crept into the negatives.

Numbers aside, I think everyone could attest that it was bloody cold.

In the city, it got down to a mere 1 degrees celsius, and across the suburbs it hit zero. If it’s going to be that icy, couldn’t we at least get just a little bit of snowfall to make it more exciting?

It’s hard enough to get out of bed on chilly winter mornings, but having to scrape ice off your car windshield or feeling like your fingers are about to drop off from hypothermia while you walk to the tram doesn’t make for a great start to our hump day.

This morning was also the coldest morning we’ve had in Melbourne since July last year, so despite the clear blue skies, winter is definitely not done with us yet.

The average minimum temperature in Melbourne for August this year has been a bitter 3.4 degrees celsius, which has been the low for the last two days.

But this morning was truly a cold snap, even plunging to -3.8 degrees celsius in regional Victoria, according to Bureau of Meteorology data.

If the chilly temperatures weren’t enough of a struggle, the rainfall for this month has also been above average in the greater Melbourne area.

It’s definitely a day to don the scarves, gloves and beanies, with temperatures still sitting at only 14 degrees celsius at lunch time.

Let’s hope the coldest of this winter's weather is behind us.

