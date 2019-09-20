Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right The best signs from Melbourne's Global Climate Strike
News / City Life

The best signs from Melbourne's Global Climate Strike

By Time Out editors Posted: Friday September 20 2019, 5:27pm

Two signs from the Global Climate Strike in Melbourne
Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

On Friday, September 20, Melburnians took to the street for the astoundingly well-attended Not Buisiness As Usual Global Climate Strike.

It's estimated around 100,000 Melburnians converged on Treasury Gardens in the city for a multi-generational show of solidarity, protesting government inaction over climate change. It's a serious subject and one that is increasingly concerning as the impact of global warming becomes ever-more unignorable. But the atmosphere today was one of defiant optimism, thanks in part to the comedy gold adorning thousands of home-made signs throughout the mass gathering. 

Similar protests on similarly impressive scales have been held today in small towns and major cities across Australia and around the world. From what we can glean from a quick scan of social media, they all have one trait in common: the liberal use of some weapons-grade satire to make a powerful statement.

So here are just a few of our favourite examples of the red-hot burns Melbourne’s protestors used to make their voices heard on climate change.

Global Climate Strike sign

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Sign from the Global Climate Strike

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Global Climate Strike sign

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Global Climate Strike sign

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Sign from the Global Climate Strike

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Sign from the Global Climate Strike

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Sign from the Global Climate Strike

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Sign from the Global Climate Strike

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Find out more about the Global Climate Strike and learn how you can help here. 

Staff writer
By Time Out editors