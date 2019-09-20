The best signs from Melbourne's Global Climate Strike

On Friday, September 20, Melburnians took to the street for the astoundingly well-attended Not Buisiness As Usual Global Climate Strike.

It's estimated around 100,000 Melburnians converged on Treasury Gardens in the city for a multi-generational show of solidarity, protesting government inaction over climate change. It's a serious subject and one that is increasingly concerning as the impact of global warming becomes ever-more unignorable. But the atmosphere today was one of defiant optimism, thanks in part to the comedy gold adorning thousands of home-made signs throughout the mass gathering.

Similar protests on similarly impressive scales have been held today in small towns and major cities across Australia and around the world. From what we can glean from a quick scan of social media, they all have one trait in common: the liberal use of some weapons-grade satire to make a powerful statement.

So here are just a few of our favourite examples of the red-hot burns Melbourne’s protestors used to make their voices heard on climate change.

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne

Photograph: Time Out Melbourne