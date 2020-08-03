The best TikToks about stage four restrictions in Victoria

Whenever there is strife, there are hilarious Melburnians making videos

Look, no one expected this. But at least you can (try to) laugh about it, right? TikTok is a place where people can escape the everyday – and even, in some wild cases, escape reality. Many of us have found comfort in this video sharing app, especially when it reminds us of our shared experiences. But enough waffle – let’s watch some funny videos.

If you see any others, tag us!

