The best TikToks about stage four restrictions in Victoria

Whenever there is strife, there are hilarious Melburnians making videos

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Monday August 3 2020, 5:12pm
Look, no one expected this. But at least you can (try to) laugh about it, right? TikTok is a place where people can escape the everyday – and even, in some wild cases, escape reality. Many of us have found comfort in this video sharing app, especially when it reminds us of our shared experiences. But enough waffle – let’s watch some funny videos.

The only good thing about stage 4 lockdown is all the new tiktoks I can make about it ##lockdown ##australia ##melbourne ##victoria ##stage4 ##aussie

