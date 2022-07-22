Leave your slippers on and enjoy the quality of dining on seafood from the comfort of your own home

The Fishmonger’s Son have just released a collection of curated finish-at-home meal boxes featuring their seasonal seafood served alongside speciality products from their deli – making your winter meal planning easier than ever.

Each pack requires little effort post-pick-up, ideal for the nights you need a quick dinner or want to entertain guests without spending too long in the kitchen.

The menu includes a prawn risotto pack with garlic, lemon and parsley, a pasta marinara pack with fresh house-made marinara and fettuccine, a fish sandwich pack with potato rolls, slaw and Japanese mayo, and a crab raviolo meat box made in collaboration with family-owned artisan pasta producer Il Nonno.

The packs vary in size and can feed from 2 to 6 people, ranging in price from $35 to $55. For those looking for something even easier, their fridge also houses seafood lasagna and fish pies with the simple cooking instruction of just needing to be popped into the oven when you get home.

“As the winter chill sets in, our motivation to spend hours slaving over the stove quickly diminishes. These packs provide simple, healthy, and most importantly, delicious at-home dining options that are easy to pull together,” says second-generation fishmonger Anthony.

The Take & Bake packs are available for pre-order via the Fishmonger’s Son website and for pick-up at their Carlton North store.