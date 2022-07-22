Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
In the middle of the frame sits a bowl of fresh seafood with dried pasta and garnishes laid around the outside of the frame on a white table cloth.
Photography: Fishmonger's Son

The Fishmonger’s Son have just launched their Take and Bake meal boxes

Leave your slippers on and enjoy the quality of dining on seafood from the comfort of your own home

Written by Sanam Goodman
Advertising

The Fishmonger’s Son have just released a collection of curated finish-at-home meal boxes featuring their seasonal seafood served alongside speciality products from their deli – making your winter meal planning easier than ever.

Each pack requires little effort post-pick-up, ideal for the nights you need a quick dinner or want to entertain guests without spending too long in the kitchen.

The menu includes a prawn risotto pack with garlic, lemon and parsley, a pasta marinara pack with fresh house-made marinara and fettuccine, a fish sandwich pack with potato rolls, slaw and Japanese mayo, and a crab raviolo meat box made in collaboration with family-owned artisan pasta producer Il Nonno.

The packs vary in size and can feed from 2 to 6 people, ranging in price from $35 to $55. For those looking for something even easier, their fridge also houses seafood lasagna and fish pies with the simple cooking instruction of just needing to be popped into the oven when you get home.

“As the winter chill sets in, our motivation to spend hours slaving over the stove quickly diminishes. These packs provide simple, healthy, and most importantly, delicious at-home dining options that are easy to pull together,” says second-generation fishmonger Anthony.

The Take & Bake packs are available for pre-order via the Fishmonger’s Son website and for pick-up at their Carlton North store.

  • Sanam Goodman Contributor

Share the story

More on iconic eats

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.