The guide dog tram is returning to Melbourne this month

However you feel about your daily commute on Melbourne’s public transport system, the good people at Guide Dogs Victoria are keen to make it a little better. Next week on Thursday, January 31 Guide Dogs Victoria will be hopping on board a Melbourne tram with some of their four-legged employees for a pat and a chat about their work.

The special journey will be happening on tram number 5003 (possibly a route 19) going through Elizabeth Street in the CBD. The hardworking puppers will be on board between 1.30pm and 3pm, making your lunch break much cuter than usual.

It's not the first time a guide dog tram has gone through the city – in May 2018 a tram filled with guide dog puppies travelled through the CBD to raise awareness of the organisation.

To stay in the know about the guide dog tram in the lead up to the day check out the Tramtracker app and the event Facebook page.