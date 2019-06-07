The Imperial Bourke has reopened its magical rooftop bar

Like a phoenix from the ashes, Melbourne’s magical rooftop bar has risen again. The Imperial Bourke has reopened its explicitly non-specific wizard-themed rooftop bar after Warner Brothers legal eagles decided it was a bit too close to Harry Potter intellectual property for comfort.

Just with its first iteration, the Imperial’s bewitching rooftop bar has replaced the usual seating booths with six magical “stores”, which witches, wizards and Muggles can book for groups of ten to 20.

Photograph: Supplied

Guests can now enjoy a spell in Messrs Moores and Meager Magical Fashions; Spellbound Sweets; MacArthur Broomsticks; Imperial Potions Co; Spring St Spell Books and Parliament Wands. While you might not be able to buy magical paraphernalia from them for real, you can still buy a magical cocktail. The Imperial has created a new and enchanting list of magical potions to try including ChuckleJuice, FireWhiskey, the Imperial Tattletale (a rum and amaro-based cocktail) and a fruity True Love Potion.

Photograph: Supplied

Given the Imperial’s proximity to the Princess Theatre, the magical rooftop makes for an ideal intermission pitstop if you’re seeing *that* show. The refreshed Imperial magical rooftop also comes winter-proofed, with a new marquee to keep guests warm without resorting to magic. The rooftop bar is open every day from 11am until late.