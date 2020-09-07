The NGV is bringing back its Melbourne Now exhibition for its tenth anniversary

The NGV is bringing back its Melbourne Now exhibition to mark the tenth anniversary of the landmark event. Starting this year, the gallery has announced $1.5 million will be used to acquire and commission new works from Victorian artists, architects and designers in the lead up to the exhibition in 2023.

Melbourne Now was first held in 2013 and was at the time an unprecedented showcase of Victoria's creative community. The exhibition was historic not just for its enormity, but for how it presented artist and designers together – for the first time in the NGV's history in fact. To put it in plain terms, the exhibition was like the NGV's hotly anticipated Triennial, but solely for Victorian artists.

The 2023 exhibition will bridge creative disciplines, with fashion and jewellery, painting, sculpture, architecture, ceramics, video, performance, printmaking and publishing on display. The massive scale of Melbourne Now means the exhibition will take over the entirety of the Ian Potter Centre in Federation Square, spilling into the gallery's permanent galleries. Those familiar with the original 2013 exhibition will remember the impressive and visually satisfying 'Design Wall', which we can confirm will be making a comeback in the 2023 edition to highlight the work of the multiple Melbourne designers.

While the exhibition is significant in itself, Melbourne Now is also expected to play a large role in aiding the state's creative practitioners post Covid-19. Minister for creative industries, Martin Foley, said: "Embraced by Victorians and visitors alike, the original 2013 Melbourne Now exhibition was a landmark presentation of the most exciting art and design being made in one of the world’s most creative cities."

"Ten years on, Melbourne Now 2023 is set to be an equally momentous event while playing an important role in the post-Covid recovery of our creative sector. Although we'll need to wait a while to see the exhibition, the NGV will start investing in the work and careers of local artists now – when they need it most.”

The acquisition process for Melbourne Now will begin this year and continue right through to the opening in 2023. The exhibition will, once again, be free to enjoy.

Share the story