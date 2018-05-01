The subways under Flinders Street Station are finally getting a makeover

Last month we learned that ten tonnes of pigeon poo had been cleaned off Flinders Street Station’s iconic green dome. Now, another particular dirty part of this historic station is getting a fresh lick of paint. The state government has promised a cleanup of Flinders Street’s Degraves and Elizabeth Street subways, which it seems haven’t had a proper clean since they were built more than 100 years ago.

These subway facelifts will include cleaning and restoration of heritage tiles, lighting and security improvements, and replacing the metal partition fence that stretches along the centre of the Elizabeth Street underpass. It will be replaced with a glazed pedestrian screen.

The Degraves Street subway – which leads via Campbell Arcade to Flinders Street Station – will also get additional Myki gates to help commuters.

As part of the $100 million upgrade to the station, there will also be the introduction of a new riverside entrance, which will provide a link from Southbank’s Riverside Walk to platform ten. Additionally, Flinders Street Station will be the first metropolitan station in Melbourne to colour-code different lines on all info screens and signage.

Work to clean up Flinders Street Station began in earnest this year and will include upgrades to station platforms, entrances, toilets and information displays.