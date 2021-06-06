The Victorian government has announced another round of $200 regional travel vouchers

Following the success of the past three giveaways, you’ll now get one more chance to support regional Victorian businesses

The Victorian government has announced a fourth round of its regional Victorian travel voucher scheme. That means you get one more chance to score one of these (free!) $200 vouchers.

All Victorians will have a chance to pick up one of 80,000 travel vouchers that must be used on a trip around regional Victoria. The $200 vouchers can be used to subsidise accommodation, tours or attractions in regional Victoria, as long as you spend $400 or more in total.

Those 80,000 travel vouchers include 10,000 new vouchers and 70,000 vouchers which were allocated through previous rounds of the scheme but not claimed.

There hasn’t been an official release date set for these vouchers – so sit tight. We’ll keep you posted.

If you picked up a regional travel voucher during round three of the scheme (which were released on March 30) you’ll be happy to know that your travel period has been extended by three weeks to account for the current lockdowns possibly stuffing up your plans.

