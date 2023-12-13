The world's longest circular sushi train has just opened in Melbourne, complete with robots

It's the only eatery of its kind in Australia and our chopsticks are at the ready

Sushi Jiro has just opened a circular sushi train at Westfield Doncaster and not only is it Australia's first, it's also the longest in the world at 30.6 metres. The daring dining concept features an exquisite omakase menu with a twist, comfy booth seating and capacity around the sushi train for up to 80 diners.

Dine in and enjoy a memorable meal amidst the lively atmosphere, or grab your sushi to go from a vast selection made with fresh and premium ingredients. Five robots will be on hand to look after your orders, thanks to cutting-edge technology that's increasingly being used in hospitality venues around the world. Simply get comfy in one of the booths and order via the tablet, then sit back and relax as your dish comes whizzing out to your table.

Photograph: Supplied / Sushi Jiro

Founder Anna Kasman acquired her first Sushi Jiro in September 2022, and has since worked to expand the brand rapidly in the past 12 months with six new store openings around Australia. Through blending traditional Japanese culinary techniques with modern innovation, the new Doncaster venue has been designed to make eating sushi a fun and ultra-convenient experience for the whole family.

If you love a good sushi train lunch, pop this one on your holiday hit list. You can find the new Sushi Jiro in Westfield Doncaster's level one food court, easily accessible from the red car park via Williamsons Road or the yellow car park via Doncaster Road.

For more information, head to the website.