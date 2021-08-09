There's $100,000 in prizes up for grabs for vaccinated Melburnians

Melbourne city council is offering those who have been vaccinated the chance to win prizes in an eight-week-long campaign.

The campaign will kick off on radio from Monday, August 16 and is designed to incentivise Melburnians to get vaccinated in order for Melbourne to open up again (and stay open). Melburnians will also get the chance to win a prize a day through social media, with a total prize pool valued at $100,000.

Ten Melbourne experience packages worth $5,000 each will be up for grabs through the radio promotion. These will include $1,250 vouchers to spend at Emporium, $1,000 accommodation vouchers, $500 dining vouchers, Frozen the Musical tickets and more.

The second element of the campaign will be hosted via social media every day for six weeks with the chance to win $1,000 shopping vouchers to spend at Melbourne Central, Emporium or Queen Victoria Market. All that will be required for people is to share their vaccine hero stories and what they’re looking forward to when Melbourne opens up again.

Keep up to date with any announcements via Melbourne city council’s Instagram or Facebook.

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can, if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you. Here's what you need to know about how to get a vaccine right now.

