There’s a new food truck market coming to the southside

Melbourne sure does love a good food truck gathering. Lucky for southsiders, a brand-spankin' new one is heading your way. On Sunday, October 14, Hank Marvin food truck market is launching at Dendy Park, in Hampton East.

If the name sounds familiar it's because this new spot is a branch of the one in Alma Park in St Kilda East, which has been so successful (they've had over 150 market days!) that its founders decided to expand.

The market will run from 9am to 3pm every Sunday, offering up music, street food, craft beers and even kids entertainment. Like its first site, the market will be comprised of some of the best food trucks Melbourne has to offer.

Photograph: Shara Henderson

For those with canine friends, you’ll be pleased to know that dogs are welcome at Hank Marvin (provided they’re on a leash), so you can bring them down and have them enjoy the sunshine and tasty treats right alongside you.

Launch day on October 14 will show off over 30 trucks, including original toasties by Toasta Food Truck, coffee by Hallelujah Coffee, cookies by Whoopies Cookies, and handmade Japanese confectionary by Minnie Sweets.

Best of all the market has free entry, so you can pop in at your leisure and make the most of all it has to offer.

Find Hank Marvin Market at Dendy Park every Sunday from October 14.