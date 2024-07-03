Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

This massive 114-year-old mine underneath a tiny town in regional Victoria has finally reopened for tours

The historic site has thousands of kilometres of underground tunnels

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
Lifestyle Writer
Children walking through an underground tunnel.
Photograph: Parks Victoria
Advertising

Once upon a time, a very long time before the words 'Metro Tunnel' were ever a twinkle in anyone's eye, Victorians travelled across the state on steam trains. And one place was very important to the functioning of these trains, but it's unlikely that you've heard of it. The State Coal Mine was once the sole provider of coal to keep Victoria's trains on track, and while those trains haven't been running in many years, the historic mine is still open. 

It's essentially the reason that the town of Wonthaggi came to be, which is now home to around 5,000 people. But no, there's no booming coal mining trade on Victoria's southern coastline anymore (thankfully). After 58 years in operation, the State Coal Mine eventually closed in 1968, when steam trains became defunct. 

In 1983, it began welcoming people through its tunnels – this time, for tours where visitors could experience the historic place for themselves. But in 2020, due to pandemic restrictions and the need for repairs, it was forced to close once again. Fortunately, it's finally now been able to reopen to welcome tourists to venture underground and see the mine in all its glory. 

A group of children and a tour guide inside an underground tunnel.
Photograph: Parks Victoria

Situated just a couple of hours by car from Melbourne in the Gippsland region, the huge mine was built around a coal seam that's estimated to be a mind-boggling 150 million years old, and it consists of nearly 5,000 kilometres of underground tunnels. 

When the mine was forced to close four years ago, the state government swooped in to save it from disrepair, by providing $1.5 million in funding to restore the site. The first phase of this restoration was to reopen the mine for walking tours. 

To find out more about visiting the State Coal Mine, head to the Visit Melbourne website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: 

Melbourne has fallen in the official ranking of the world's most liveable cities for 2024

Ice, ice, baby! Melbourne just recorded its coldest morning in two years

A brand-new lookout has just opened to visitors at the 12 Apostles, with stunning views of the landmark 

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.