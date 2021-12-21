Melbourne
Victoria by Farmer's Daughters concept art
Image: Farmer's Daughters

This new Melbourne restaurant will transport you around Victoria

It's the first dining concept of its kind

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Not content with bringing the best of Gippsland to Melbourne through his 2021 restaurant Farmer's Daughters, executive chef Alejandro Saravia is now going to bring the rest of the state to Melbourne as well at a new 180-seat restaurant in partnership with Fed Square called Victoria by Farmer's Daughters.

The menu will change constantly, highlighting produce and wine from a different part of our state with each iteration. The menu will of course be seasonal, using the best possible ingredients from Victoria's farmers, fishers and winemakers. 

“Farmer’s Daughters has become synonymous with showcasing a true farm to table experience through a philosophy of sustainability, seasonality and celebrating Victorian produce. Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters will be an extension of the team’s passion for regional Victoria, and Fed Square provides the perfect partner and location to bring this concept to life,” says Saravia.

Victoria by Farmer's Daughters is taking over Fed Square's Yarra Building, and as part of a $20 million upgrade from the state government to Fed Square, diners will be able to sit outside overlooking the Yarra. 

The restaurant will open in autumn 2022. Until then, you can dine at the original Famer's Daughters, which remains committed to showcasing the best of Gippsland. Try the soda bread, it just might change your life.

Want to hit the road and experience Victoria's best food in person? Here are our favourite weekend getaways.

