Timeout

Prince Alfred Hotel at Port Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

This pub is giving away free pints to those who are vaccinated

It's thanking the community in the most delicious way

By
Rushani Epa
Getting vaccinated soon? Prince Alfred Hotel thinks you deserve a drink.

The Port Melbourne watering hole is giving away free booze again to those who get vaccinated at the neighbouring Town Hall, but for this week only. It's simple: get vaxxed at the Town Hall, then roll up to the venue straight after with your bright blue vaccination card, present it to the pub's staff and choose from a pint, wine or a house spirit and mixer. 

The venue's decision comes after several Bay Street venues were listed as exposure sites in May, and the stress of the lockdown hit a little closer to home for residents and businesses in the area. 

Nervous about the jab? Two of our editors got their vax - here's what it was like.

