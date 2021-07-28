This pub is giving away free pints to those who are vaccinated

It's thanking the community in the most delicious way

Getting vaccinated soon? Prince Alfred Hotel thinks you deserve a drink.

The Port Melbourne watering hole is giving away free booze again to those who get vaccinated at the neighbouring Town Hall, but for this week only. It's simple: get vaxxed at the Town Hall, then roll up to the venue straight after with your bright blue vaccination card, present it to the pub's staff and choose from a pint, wine or a house spirit and mixer.

The venue's decision comes after several Bay Street venues were listed as exposure sites in May, and the stress of the lockdown hit a little closer to home for residents and businesses in the area.

