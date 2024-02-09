The list of properties with the most likes on Instagram in 2023 has been revealed – and a Victorian house made the cut

Hands up if you’ve ever lost hours scrolling through Airbnb’s Insta feed, daydreaming about all the incredible properties you’d like to stay at. Us too. Well, among the feed of cosy snow-capped chalets, luxe waterfront mansions and jungle hideaways, a little Aussie accommodation has made its mark.

Airbnb has released a list of homes that accumulated the most likes on its Instagram page in 2023, and an uber chic, minimalist refuge in South Gippsland was the only Australian property to rank in the top ten. How good is that?!

The private residence (named Jacky Winter Waters) is located in Walkerville North, and is hidden among limestone cliffs with jaw-dropping coastal views across Waratah Bay and Wilsons Prom. With room for just one to two people (and a pooch – it’s dog friendly!) and private access to the beach, it’s the ideal oasis to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

It was designed by Imogen Pullar Architecture, and the brief was to create a space that left very minimal impact on the natural surroundings. In challenging conditions (steep terrain, site erosion and no supply to town water or sewerage) it was a big ask – but the house now boasts low toxicity materials, complete insulation, a heat recovery ventilation system that provides fresh filtered air to the building and a total timber construction. Not to mention a huge outdoor deck for relaxing, reading and wistfully staring off into the distance. Essentially, it’s the self-sufficient hideaway of your dreams.

Also featured on Airbnb’s list was a multi-storey bamboo house perched on the banks of Indonesia’s River Ayung, a tree house in Tuscany, a floating camp in Canada and a beachfront villa in Costa Rica. Guess it’s time to check what’s left of your annual leave and get booking – we call first dibs on the tree house!

