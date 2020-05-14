Top Melbourne cinemas have launched an on-demand film streaming platform

You can now support Classic, Lido and Cameo cinemas by watching flicks at home

When will Melbourne’s cinemas be opening? We’re not sure just yet. But there is a way to support your favourite cinema during these tough times. Three of Melbourne’s key top cinemas (and one of Sydney’s) have launched a new video-on-demand service called At Home.

Available online now, this new platform will include a curated selection of films that you’d expect from Melbourne’s Classic Cinema, Lido Cinema, Cameo Cinema and Sydney’s Ritz Cinema. There will be hundreds of movies to browse with rental prices starting at $4.99.

The cinemas have joined up with local distributors like Madman, Roadshow, StudioCanal, JIFF Distribution, FilmInk Presents and more. There will be a selection of classic back catalogue films, great Australian hits and some recent releases including France’s queer romance hit Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

As these cinemas co-host several annual film festivals (including the Jewish International Film Festival and the Fantastic Film Festival) many of these films will be available on the At Home platform.

To celebrate the launch of At Home, each cinema will be opening their box office windows for a short time on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 from 4pm to 8pm to sell choc tops and popcorn at discounted prices. You’ll also score a promo code for your first rental on At Home.

Check them out here: Classic Cinemas At Home, Lido Cinemas At Home, Cameo Cinemas at Home and Ritz Cinemas At Home.

