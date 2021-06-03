Use this handy map to see Melbourne exposure sites near you

If you're looking for a location-based breakdown of coronavirus cases in Melbourne and Victoria, this handy app should help you.

Covid19nearme is an unofficial website based on data available on the Victorian government website. While your first look should be at the government's website, which is updated according to health department information and contact tracers, covid19nearme does give users a visual aid for current exposure sites.

Using the map's functions, you can search for suburbs, postcodes or alert locations near you. The results will indicate whether an exposure site is tier 1, 2 or 3 and let you know what government advice is if you've been to a site during the exposure period.

Click through here for access to the Victorian map, and read up about the latest information from the Victorian government here.