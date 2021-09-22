Vaccination made mandatory for all staff in Victorian schools

All staff at schools and early childhood education centres across Victoria will be required to be vaccinated when statewide in-person learning returns. The announcement was made by deputy premier (and minister for education) James Merlino in line with advice from the chief health officer.

Being vaccinated will be a requirement of work for all staff – including teachers, admin and support staff – with a first dose required by October 18. Staff must then be fully vaccinated by November 29, unless a valid medical exemption applies. The mandate applies to all schools (both governement and non-government) and early education settings in Victoria. Staff in government schools will be able to get half a day of paid time off to get vaccinated.

On the announcement, Merlino said the reason for the mandate was clear: "Children cannot get vaccinated right now, children under 12. Children over 12 have only been able to get vaccinated since September 13." Merlino also said that a recent survey found that 75 per cent of school staff were already fully vaccinated.

The vaccination mandate is part of a slew of measures aimed at making Victorian students' return to school safer. Other measures announced include Australia's biggest ever investment in ventilation in the education system, with Victoria contracting Samsung to install 51,000 air purifiers (which help remove harmful particles like viruses from the air) in every government and low-fee non-government school in the state. Grants of up to $25,000 will also be made available to 2,149 schools to construct shade sails to allow for more outdoor learning.

As part of Victoria's reopening roadmap, in-person learning at schools will have a staggered return beginning October 5. All year levels are expected to be back full time from November 5.