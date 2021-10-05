Victoria has just set a new Australian daily case record

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you.

Victoria has recorded 1,763 cases overnight, the highest number in Australia since the pandemic began. The unenviable record was previously held by NSW, which peaked at 1,599 daily cases before daily case numbers began to fall. NSW has today recorded 608 new cases.

Premier Dan Andrews urged Victorians to get vaccinated to stop these numbers from getting worse: "Nothing is more important in the fight against this virus," he said, noting that of the 498 people currently in hospital, 66 per cent were unvaccinated, 28 per cent had had one dose of a vaccine, and just 6 per cent had been fully vaccinated.

Victoria's daily case numbers have doubled in just a week, with 867 new cases reported on Monday, September 27.

The state government is running a Moderna walk-up blitz this week at ten vaccination hubs, thanks to 100,000 extra Moderna doses that have just arrived in the state. The sites are:

Melton Vaccination Hub (Bunnings)

Sunshine Vaccination Hub

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Royal Exhibition Building

Sandown Racecourse Vaccination Centre

Frankston Community Vaccination Hub

Plenty Ranges Arts and Convention Centre

Dandenong Palm Plaza

Former Ford Factor Campbellfield

La Trobe University site in Bundoora

St Francis Xavier College Officer Campus

The LaTrobe Valley lockdown has ended, with the area returning to regional settings.

Feel like we've been in lockdown forever? Well, we have.