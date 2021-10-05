Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Melbourne green and white tram with Vax and the City sticker
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Victoria has just set a new Australian daily case record

The unenviable record was previously held by NSW

https://media.timeout.com/images/105820365/image.jpg
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you. 

Victoria has recorded 1,763 cases overnight, the highest number in Australia since the pandemic began. The unenviable record was previously held by NSW, which peaked at 1,599 daily cases before daily case numbers began to fall. NSW has today recorded 608 new cases.

Premier Dan Andrews urged Victorians to get vaccinated to stop these numbers from getting worse: "Nothing is more important in the fight against this virus," he said, noting that of the 498 people currently in hospital, 66 per cent were unvaccinated, 28 per cent had had one dose of a vaccine, and just 6 per cent had been fully vaccinated.

Victoria's daily case numbers have doubled in just a week, with 867 new cases reported on Monday, September 27. 

The state government is running a Moderna walk-up blitz this week at ten vaccination hubs, thanks to 100,000 extra Moderna doses that have just arrived in the state. The sites are:

  • Melton Vaccination Hub (Bunnings)
  • Sunshine Vaccination Hub
  • Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
  • Royal Exhibition Building
  • Sandown Racecourse Vaccination Centre
  • Frankston Community Vaccination Hub
  • Plenty Ranges Arts and Convention Centre
  • Dandenong Palm Plaza
  • Former Ford Factor Campbellfield
  • La Trobe University site in Bundoora
  • St Francis Xavier College Officer Campus

The LaTrobe Valley lockdown has ended, with the area returning to regional settings. 

Feel like we've been in lockdown forever? Well, we have.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.