Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Doc puts bandaid on arm of female
Photograph: Creative Commons

Victoria is reducing the wait time between AstraZeneca doses

The interval between first and second doses of AstraZeneca is being reduced from 12 to six weeks

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/9a7098cd-1325-45e7-b6d1-f85219445bfb.jpg
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

Are you one of the thousands of Victorians who have rolled up their arms, helped your community and gotten your first dose of the safe and effective AstraZeneca vaccine? Victoria has now announced changes to the rollout, which means you can get your second dose sooner. 

On Thursday, September 2, acting chief health officer, Professor Ben Cowie, announced that Victoria was reducing the interval between first and second doses of AstraZeneca from 12 weeks to six. The change affects bookings from September 2 onwards, at all of Victoria's state-run vaccination clinics. Victorians who have already had their first AZ vaccination can also rebook their current second dose appointment for an earlier date. 

The decision to change the time between doses is in line with ATAGI's advice that the interval between first and second AstraZeneca doses can be reduced to between four and eight weeks during outbreaks. Professor Cowie said: "We are recommending six weeks to get that balance between optimal efficacy and getting as many second doses into people as we possibly can."

There are currently more than 50,000 AstraZeneca doses available in Victoria. You can book your vaccine appointment here.

Here's why Time Out Sydney's editor chose to get AstraZeneca, plus more on how to get vaccinated in Victoria. 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.