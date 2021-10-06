Sydney has been downgraded from extreme to red, allowing Victorians in the city to return home

The Victorian government is relaxing border restrictions with NSW and the ACT, downgrading areas of concern to allow Victorians to cross the border with fewer restrictions. The news will be a relief to the thousands of Victorians who have been unable to return home due to strict border closures.

All areas of NSW and the ACT except the locked-down areas will be downgraded from red to orange zones from midnight tonight (October 6), which means people must get a border permit and must go into home quarantine as soon as they return home and remain there until they receive a negative test. The test must be done within 72 hours of entering Victoria.

The locked-down areas of NSW and the ACT, primarily Greater Sydney and the ACT, will be downgraded from extreme to red zones, meaning people in those areas must quarantine at home for 14 days even after returning a negative test.

The state government is running a Moderna walk-up blitz this week at ten vaccination hubs, thanks to 100,000 extra Moderna doses that have just arrived in the state. The sites are:

Melton Vaccination Hub (Bunnings)

Sunshine Vaccination Hub

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Royal Exhibition Building

Sandown Racecourse Vaccination Centre

Frankston Community Vaccination Hub

Plenty Ranges Arts and Convention Centre

Dandenong Palm Plaza

Former Ford Factory Campbellfield

La Trobe University site in Bundoora

St Francis Xavier College Officer Campus

Want to do your part to get Victoria out of lockdown? Here's how to get a vaccine appointment right now.