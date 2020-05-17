Victorian cafés, restaurants and pubs can reopen on June 1

Missed today’s press conference from premier Daniel Andrews? It was a big one, including the announcement of a “phased reopening” of Victoria’s hospitality industry.

From June 1, cafés, restaurants and pubs will be able to reopen their doors to up to 20 customers. From June 22, if case numbers remain low, this could increase to up to 50 patrons. Then, in the second half of July, it could increase again to up to 100. The dates aren’t set in stone, though – the easing of restrictions will all depend on how Victoria is tracking over the coming weeks and months.

Bars will remain closed. The bistro section of pubs (where food is served) will reopen; however, the public bar and gaming areas of pubs will remain closed for the time being. The premier said that the reason for this was because the chief health officer believed it wasn't safe to open the public bar just yet.

When venues open they will be given strict rules to stick to, including abiding by existing physical distancing requirements of one person per four square metres. Tables will be spaced at least 1.5 metres apart, and venues will need to take the contact details of every customer (first name, phone number and address) for rapid contact tracing purposes.

There will also be an increase in cleaning, staff health screening and temperature checks. Venues will be given further information before the reopening begins on June 1.

In the meantime, the premier has urged Victorians to get tested if they have symptoms, however mild. Victoria has one of the highest testing rates in the world, with around 50,000 tests being taken in the last week. Click through here to learn where to get a test across Victoria right now.

