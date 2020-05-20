Victorians might soon be able to holiday in NSW

On Tuesday, May 19 the NSW government announced that “regional travel for any reason” would be restored from June 1. Today, premier Gladys Berejiklian additionally announced that NSW was encouraging interstate travellers to return as well, opening the door for Victorians to holiday over the border.

From June 1 you can travel within NSW for any reason, and the state’s major cultural institutions will be open (though there could be visitor limitations in place, and you’ll be required to leave contact information on entry) along with some caravan parks and camping grounds. Berejiklian said: “I must stress to everyone that, while we want people to enjoy a well-earned holiday, we must do this responsibly and continue to abide by physical distancing measures, as the last thing we want is further outbreaks that will force us to reintroduce restrictions.”

Current NSW government advice states: “Travellers from interstate will be able to visit NSW for a holiday from June 1 2020 but will need to comply with the rules of their home state when returning.” This means that yes, it is possible for Victorians to travel to NSW for recreational purposes from June 1.

At the time of writing the Victorian government is only permitting residents to travel on day trips within Victoria – you cannot stay overnight in the state unless for work or caring purposes. However, borders between NSW and Victoria have remained open throughout shutdowns, and there are no restrictions on travelling interstate to see friends or family.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services is simply asking “Victorians to make sure their travel is for one of the five reasons to leave your home” (that is work, exercise, medical care, essential shopping and social visitations) though these only apply while in the state, with the DHHS advising those who leave Victoria to “familiarise yourself with the restrictions which apply in your destination".

While the news of potential NSW holidays is exciting, apply common sense to whether or not you need to travel and, if you do travel, practise appropriate physical distancing and hygiene measures. For more information or clarification, visit Victoria’s DHHS website.

