Victoria’s lockdown has been extended by another week

The lockdown is now expected to be lifted at 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 27

Victorian premier Dan Andrews has announced an extension of Victoria’s fifth lockdown today, confirming that the state needs more time to squash the spread of the Delta variant. The premier has announced that the entirety of Victoria will remain in lockdown for another seven days; the current lockdown is expected to end at 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 27.

There were 13 new cases reported today, Tuesday, July 20. Nine of those new local cases were in isolation during their infectious period, which the premier says is “very, very promising".

“We need to avoid what’s going on in Sydney at the moment, and we are determined to do that,” said the premier.

There will be further support payments announced for those affected by the current lockdowns, with news about these payments to be announced tomorrow.

Andrews has also announced a stronger border restriction between New South Wales and Victoria. Any travel to Victoria using red zone permits will be temporarily paused, so if there are Victorians still in New South Wales they will need to remain there or apply for a compassionate exemption to come back to Victoria.

As a reminder, there are only five reasons to leave your home:

For caregiving or medical care, including getting tested for Covid-19;

To exercise within 5km of home for no more than two hours a day;

To obtain essential supplies within 5km of home;

For essential work or study if it cannot be done from home; and

To get a Covid-19 vaccine.

If you have any symptoms, get tested. Over 40? Here’s where to book your shot. Under 40? Call your GP to ask if the AstraZeneca vaccine is right for you. For more details on the rules, head to the government website.