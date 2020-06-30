Victoria’s ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions are returning from July 2

There will now only be four reasons to leave your home for those living in certain Victorian suburbs

Well, we knew this was coming! Victorian premier Dan Andrews has announced new lockdown measures following an increase in case numbers over the last fortnight.

However, this won’t be exactly like the shutdown we saw at the end of March. As many of the outbreaks have (so far) been linked to certain suburbs around Melbourne, the lockdown measures will be suburb-specific.

Ten different postcodes around Melbourne will be put into local lockdown from 11.59pm on July 1. These postcodes are 3038 (Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens), 3064 (Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo), 3047 (Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana), 3060 (Fawkner), 3012 (Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray), 3032 (Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore), 3055 (Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West), 3042 (Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie), 3021 (Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans) and 3046 (Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park). Check with the DHHS for further details.

Those living within those postcodes will need to return to stage three ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions until at least July 29. There will be only four reasons to go out: to get food and supplies, to get care or give care, to exercise, or to study or work if it can't be done at home.

“This only works when people comply, this only works when people use common sense,” said Andrews. “And I’m confident those communities will do that.”

Those who work within those postcodes, or those who need to offer care to those in these postcodes, will also need to abide by those lockdown restrictions and provide a reason to enter the suburbs. “We need to limit the number of people who go in and out of those postcodes,” said Andrews.

If you are a resident in those postcodes and are already on holiday, you will be allowed to complete your holiday. If you had planned to go on a holiday and are from those postcodes, you cannot leave to go on your holiday.

Businesses and facilities within these suburbs that have recently reopened will have to be restricted again. Cafés and restaurants can no longer open for sit-down service and will be restricted to takeaway and delivery. The state government has announced $5,000 for each business affected by the new lockdown.

Victoria Police will be “actively enforcing” these suburban lockdowns by asking people why they are outside of their homes. Those who can't provide a reason could be fined.

Andrews said if things didn't get better, the state would look at locking down all Victorian suburbs.

