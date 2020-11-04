MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Werribee Open Range Zoo giraffes
Photograph: Supplied/Visit Werribee & SurroundsWerribee Open Range Zoo

Werribee Zoo is getting a $84 million upgrade with a 1.6km sky safari

The suburban zoo is going to look a little different the next time you visit

By
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen premier Dan Andrews out in Melbourne, as opposed to being behind the lectern at the daily press conference briefing. Today, Andrews stood in front of Werribee Zoo’s lion enclosure to announce an $84 million upgrade to the suburban zoo coming in the state’s budget. 

Animal welfare and local tourism were named as some of the reasons behind the funding boost, as it’s expected to turn Werribee Zoo into a “world-class experience”. 

The brand-new 1.6km tree top sky safari gondola will have a 360-degree view of the CBD and over towards You Yangs Regional Park as well as a bird’s eye view over the zoo enclosures. 

The announcement also included news about the Asian elephants currently residing at Melbourne Zoo. These elephants, which currently live within a two-hectare space in the CBD, will be relocated to Werribee and will get over 22 hectares of space to roam around. The upgrade will also include a new specially designed site for rhinos and bison, as well as a brand-new waterhole precinct.

Work on the upgrade is expected to start within weeks.

Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary have reopened to the public – but with density limits

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.