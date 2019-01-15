What is the best dog breed for Melbourne? An illustrated guide

Maybe you are thinking of getting a dog. Or maybe you know that your lifestyle does not support a dog right now, but you still want to read about dogs on the internet/occasionally visit the RSPCA just to pat them (it's like a free zoo!)/dogsit all your friends' dogs/coo at dogs on the train. Or is that just us?

Anyway, if you are thinking of getting a dog, what kind should you get? We advocate 'adopt, don't shop' if that's your bag, but what kind should you look for?

The first thing we considered was dogs that are good for city living. Melbourne is one of the fastest-growing cities in the developed world, with a population of more than 5 million. We are a smallish but growing city, and unless you live far out in the 'burbs, you're going to want a dog that is well adapted to city life. After consulting numerous dog experts (OK, googling 'best dog for city life' and reading through a dozen or so result pages), we found some breeds kept coming up again and again. They are:

Photograph: Niki Sanders/Creative Commons

Dachshund

Pug

Photograph: Steshka Willems/Creative Commons

King Charles cavalier spaniel

Great Dane

Greyhound (we are including Italian greyhounds and whippets in this category)

Photograph: Jens Mahnke/Creative Commons

French bulldog

English bulldog

Chihuahua

Poodle (and some poodle variants)

Chinese crested

crested Beagle

Boston terrier

Havanese

Shih tzu

tzu Lhasa apso

Photograph: Shannon Richards/Creative Commons

Yorkshire terrier

But which of these breeds is best for Melbourne? Even though we are not as steamy as our northern friends, you need a dog that can be left in an unairconditioned house or apartment during the day in summer. Brachycephalic (that's a fancy word for squashed-face) dogs, such as pugs and bulldogs, are not able to pant enough in hot weather to cool themselves down. Dogs with thick double coats are also not adapted to the heat, as their fur is too heavy for hot climates, and those with too thin coats can end up with sunburn.

What city dog breeds are good for hot cities? After extensive internet research, we are left with these:

Beagle

Chihuahua

Photograph: Mark Galer/Creative Commons

Greyhound

Havanese

Poodle

But heat is not the only Melbourne weather condition we need to contend with. You might have noticed, it gets wet in Melbourne. Very wet. And a lot of dogs do not love the water. In fact, of the five dogs left in contention, only one absolutely loves wet conditions.

So what is the best dog breed for our hot, wet city?

Photograph: Jack Geoghegan/Creative Commons

Poodle (and poodle crosses!).

And the most important question for Melbourne:

Yes, yes it does.

Photograph: Creative Commons

