WINNER: Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion is victorious at the Time Out Melbourne Arts & Culture Awards

In 2024, Melbourne’s arts scene has never felt more exciting. From world premieres of award-winning musicals and blockbuster exhibitions to indie operations involving wildly talented individuals, our city is alive with awe-inspiring cultural offerings.

All year round, Time Out’s dedicated critics are busy catching musicals, plays and exhibitions around Melbourne to give readers the juicy coverage they want: independent critical reviews. What better way to shine a spotlight on the talented artists and performers we love to write about than by launching the very first Time Out Arts & Culture Awards, celebrating the best of the arts in our city from May 2023 to May 2024.

For the Best Museum Exhibition category, we looked for outstanding exhibitions that impressed us with their visual impact, technical integration, use of exhibition space, accessibility, historical/cultural value and educational value.

And the winner is…

Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion has won the Critics' Choice Best Museum Exhibition Award 2024 in Time Out Melbourne’s inaugural Arts & Culture Awards.

Opening in April 2023, ACMI's blockbuster exhibition celebrated daring and disruptive women on and off the screen.

The landmark showcase unveiled and examined the shifting representation of femininity across film history through provocative cinematic moments. It featured never-before-seen costumes, original sketches, interactive experiences and cinematic treasures from the icons of the silent era to classic Hollywood heroines and the stars of Bollywood blockbusters.

Goddess arrived at the perfect moment for an exhibition that lauded women in film – the rebels, agitators, instigators and trailblazers – who, despite the odds, shaped their roles, sought control and fought a system that tried to exploit them.

To find out more about Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion , click here.

To view all the nominees for Best Museum Exhibition in the 2024 Time Out Melbourne Arts & Culture Awards, head over here.