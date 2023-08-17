Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Champagne cocktail in a swan-shaped glass.
Photograph: Supplied

Would you pay $1000 for this decadent cocktail on Collins Street?

A sky-high bar is serving up an extravagant new cocktail with an eye-watering price tag. But is it worth it?

Lauren Dinse
Written by
Lauren Dinse
Advertising

There are basic Champagne cocktails and then there are goddess levels of Champagne cocktails. Inspired by ACMI’s ‘Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion’ exhibition, the Atrium Bar at Sofitel Melbourne on Collins is slinging glasses of the latter at $1000 per pair. You can't buy just one separately so you'll need to bring a special someone.

Aptly christened ‘Aphrodite’, she’s expensive no doubt, but not for the reasons you might think. So what rare and pricey ingredients could be mixed in such a cocktail to justify the $1K price? Beluga caviar? Ambergris? Milk from a unicorn's teat? Well, it turns out in this case, just good ol’ 100-year-old Grand Marnier Centenaire, Remy Martin Louis 13 Cognac and Armand de Brignac’s Ace of Spades Champagne, finished off with bitters and a sugar cube.

The clincher is that your cocktail comes served with a side of 24-karat gold bullion (complete with certification) and a gold-plated bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne. Okay, now this makes sense. Served in two beautifully handcrafted swan-shaped Odette glasses by Martin Jakobsen (that you'll also get to take home), it’s a modern twist on the classic Champagne cocktail and is available only for a limited time. Ah, to know how the other half live.

Whether you choose to invest in this exquisitely opulent libation or you’d rather spend your hard-earned dosh on channelling your inner goddess some other way (I mean, there's always a $2 cucumber peel-off face mask from Priceline), there’s no denying that it's probably the most expensive cocktail money can buy in Melbourne right now. 

As a proud sponsor of the ‘Goddess’ exhibition currently on display at ACMI, the Atrium Bar is serving the drink until 10pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 11pm on Friday and Saturday. There’s also an option to upgrade to a Goddess Package if you’d like to take your self-care indulgence to celestial heights with an overnight stay at Sofitel. C'mon, you know you deserve it. 

For more details, visit the website.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.