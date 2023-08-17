A sky-high bar is serving up an extravagant new cocktail with an eye-watering price tag. But is it worth it?

There are basic Champagne cocktails and then there are goddess levels of Champagne cocktails. Inspired by ACMI’s ‘Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion’ exhibition, the Atrium Bar at Sofitel Melbourne on Collins is slinging glasses of the latter at $1000 per pair. You can't buy just one separately so you'll need to bring a special someone.

Aptly christened ‘Aphrodite’, she’s expensive no doubt, but not for the reasons you might think. So what rare and pricey ingredients could be mixed in such a cocktail to justify the $1K price? Beluga caviar? Ambergris? Milk from a unicorn's teat? Well, it turns out in this case, just good ol’ 100-year-old Grand Marnier Centenaire, Remy Martin Louis 13 Cognac and Armand de Brignac’s Ace of Spades Champagne, finished off with bitters and a sugar cube.

The clincher is that your cocktail comes served with a side of 24-karat gold bullion (complete with certification) and a gold-plated bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne. Okay, now this makes sense. Served in two beautifully handcrafted swan-shaped Odette glasses by Martin Jakobsen (that you'll also get to take home), it’s a modern twist on the classic Champagne cocktail and is available only for a limited time. Ah, to know how the other half live.

Whether you choose to invest in this exquisitely opulent libation or you’d rather spend your hard-earned dosh on channelling your inner goddess some other way (I mean, there's always a $2 cucumber peel-off face mask from Priceline), there’s no denying that it's probably the most expensive cocktail money can buy in Melbourne right now.

As a proud sponsor of the ‘Goddess’ exhibition currently on display at ACMI, the Atrium Bar is serving the drink until 10pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 11pm on Friday and Saturday. There’s also an option to upgrade to a Goddess Package if you’d like to take your self-care indulgence to celestial heights with an overnight stay at Sofitel. C'mon, you know you deserve it.

For more details, visit the website.