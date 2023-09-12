Melbourne
An overwater bungalow at the Likuliku Lagoon Resort in Fiji
Photograph: Supplied

Yes! Virgin Australia is slinging cheap overseas flights for your next getaway

You could be lounging on a beach in Fiji for just $579

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
If you haven't yet managed to jet off for an overseas holiday this year, never fear. Virgin Australia has come through with cheap-as-chips international flights thanks to a five-day flash sale that's happening right now, with low-cost return airfares to a bunch of idyllic destinations. 

During the airline's 'More to explore' sale, you can snap up an ultra-affordable plane ticket to dreamy escapes like Bali, Fiji and Queenstown direct from Melbourne, or if you can nab a connecting flight to Brissy, you can even fly to Vanuatu or Samoa on the cheap. Before you know it, you'll be lounging in paradise.

Flight deals for Melbourne departures include return flights to Nadi, Fiji for $579, to Denpasar, Bali for $599 or to beautiful Queenstown for $425. Any of those holiday spots sound more than ideal to us. The flights are available for selected travel dates between October 11, 2023 and June 20, 2024 — so you can jet off now or plan something to look forward to next year. 

If you're keen for an overseas escape, get in quick, as the sale ends at midnight on Friday, September 15 — or sooner if the flights sell out before then. 

To jump on the offer, you can book your flights on the Virgin Australia website

