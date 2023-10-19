Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An old couple with grey hair who have their arms around each other.
Unsplash

Yikes! Australia is apparently one of the most expensive countries to retire in

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but life post-work might be pricier than you expect

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
Advertising

For many of us, retirement is an idea that isn’t even slightly on the long list of things that take up brain space. Heck, sorting out our lives for the next month is time-consuming enough, never mind what we’ll be doing with our lives when we finally bid farewell to the daily grind.  

But in case you are a forward planner, we’ve got some news that you might want to take heed of – as a new report has revealed that Australia is one of the most expensive countries in the world to live out retirement in. 

We’re sorry to deliver this grim news, but at least it’s better to be aware sooner rather than later. Life insurance company Shepherds Friendly put out a report called The Retirement Index, which included a list of the top ten cities that were the most expensive for retirees to live in, based on factors like average monthly living costs and life expectancy for each country. They used the World Happiness Report from 2020 and pulled out the top 46 cities on the list, which are reportedly some of the best places to live across the globe and therefore ideal for retirees. This is the same report that listed Australia as the twelfth happiest country in the world earlier this year, so we’ve at least got that to smile about. 

According to the index, four Aussie cities are among the top ten most exxy places to retire. Yikes. Melbourne came tenth on the list, apparently costing a total of £189,381 (which equates to roughly $361,623 AUD. This is with the assumption that you'll live until the average Australian life expectancy of 84 years old and spend about $1680 per month, which is the estimated monthly cost of living in Melbourne – according to the report by Shepherds Friendly. The other cities that also ranked in the top ten were Brisbane in the third spot at $381,960, followed closely by Sydney in fourth and Perth in the eighth spot. 

You might be looking at these figures and thinking they look a little low, but let’s be clear: this is absolutely the bare minimum you’d need to cover simple living expenses like groceries and basic healthcare. In an article from earlier this year, the Australian Financial Review reported you need about $31,700 per year to have a retirement with a “modest” lifestyle, which allows for few non-essential expenses and some holidays. 

Luckily in Australia we do have a fun thing called superannuation which definitely helps out with post-work life. But it seems like the bottom line is, we’d better start saving our pennies if we want to live it up when we finally get sweet freedom from the 9 to 5 life.  

 

RECOMMENDED: 

This is the annual income you need to be happy in Australia, a new study claims

When will pricey plane tickets get cheaper? We break it down for you

It’s official: this Melbourne suburb is the sixth coolest neighbourhood in the whole world

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.