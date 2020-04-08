You can create an at-home scavenger hunt for free

We’re all spending a lot more time at home at the moment. Whether you’re cooped up with kids, your housemates, your partner, or roosting in the family nest, it’s probably fair to say that you’re bouncing off the walls by now (or will be soon). So, it might be time for a new way to look at the four walls around you.

Urban Hunt are now giving you the ability to create scavenger hunts, quizzes, and interactive lessons that don’t require leaving the house. The platform usually hosts outdoor scavenger hunts with cryptic games facilitated through Facebook chat, which help you to explore the city you’re in, whether you want to dig into the history of your own home city or explore a new destination.

Now, with anything that involves leaving your home strongly discouraged under current circumstances, the husband and wife team behind Urban Hunt have pivoted their offerings so you can keep up the adventuring on home turf.

Urban Hunt’s platform is currently open to use for free for the month of April. You can play around and use it to create a scavenger hunt to get kids or unruly housemates using their critical thinking skills, or use it to make a personality quiz to spice up a quarantine webcam date or bring together your isolation troupe. A different approach to interacting with your cohabitants in your own home might just be what you need to break up the cabin fever.

Head to the website to set up an account to create your own free scavenger hunt or quiz before April 30. Urban Hunt has also posted a handy blog to walk you through how to do it.

