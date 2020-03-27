You can do a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of a hand-drawn map of Melbourne

Remember outside? No, me neither. But you can now jog your memory of what it was like to live al fresco in Melbourne while responsibly distancing yourself with this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of the city.

The Melbourne Map is an art print that took over four years and more than 8,000 hours of research, design and illustration to put together. That hand-drawn map has now been turned into a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that lets you experience life once again on Melbourne’s streets, albeit vicariously.

The puzzle (and the map it’s based on) feature a tremendous amount of detail. There are lots of recognisable landmarks like the MCG and Eureka Tower to spot, plus if you live in Melbourne’s inner suburbs you may be able to pinpoint where you live. The puzzle even comes with a list of things to spot on the back of the box.

The map the puzzle depicts is the work of founder and producer Melinda Clarke, who worked with three illustrators (Lewis Brownlie, Deborah Young and Sean Rodwell) to create the intricate artwork.

The Melbourne Map jigsaw puzzle is currently out of stock, but you can still purchase it with new stock expected to arrive at the local warehouse on Tuesday, March 31 (with current orders dispatched the same day).