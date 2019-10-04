Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right You can meet meerkats face to face at Werribee Open Range Zoo
News / Weird & Wonderful

You can meet meerkats face to face at Werribee Open Range Zoo

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Friday October 4 2019, 9:53am

Meerkat standing up
Photograph: Supplied

There’s a lot to love about meerkats. From their complex social systems to their penchant for underground architecture and their cute widdle snouts, these desert dwellers have won the hearts of many around the world. If you count yourself among those wooed by meerkats, head to Werribee Open Range Zoo where you can really compare the meerkat.

Close up of a meerkat standing up at Werribee Open Range Zoo

Photograph: Supplied

Every day the zoo offers Meerkat Encounters – a 20-minute experience where you can step inside the enclosure to meet the meerkats face to face. The encounters are hosted by an expert ranger, and the experience gives visitors a new insight into the lives of meerkats. Stepping into their territory lets you see their distinct and variable markings, hear their constant chatter and discover the different personalities of each meerkat. 

Yes, you can 100 per cent get a photo taken and better still, all funds raised from the encounters helps to fight wildlife extinction. Visit the Werribee Open Range Zoo website to book.

Staff writer
By Nicola Dowse 149 Posts

Nic Dowse is a journalist located in Melbourne. She joined the Time Out team in 2017.

While she has a keen interest in Melbourne's music and arts scene, you'll find her writing on just about anything happening in the city. Most of her free time is spent going to gigs – or volunteering to try the weirdest, most out-there experiences in the city. She's also a big fan of communicating via GIF, and considers the medium an under appreciated art form.

Reach her at nicola.dowse@timeout.com or connect with her on social. Instagram: @nic.dowse Twitter: @nicoladowse