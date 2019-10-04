You can meet meerkats face to face at Werribee Open Range Zoo

There’s a lot to love about meerkats. From their complex social systems to their penchant for underground architecture and their cute widdle snouts, these desert dwellers have won the hearts of many around the world. If you count yourself among those wooed by meerkats, head to Werribee Open Range Zoo where you can really compare the meerkat.

Photograph: Supplied

Every day the zoo offers Meerkat Encounters – a 20-minute experience where you can step inside the enclosure to meet the meerkats face to face. The encounters are hosted by an expert ranger, and the experience gives visitors a new insight into the lives of meerkats. Stepping into their territory lets you see their distinct and variable markings, hear their constant chatter and discover the different personalities of each meerkat.

Yes, you can 100 per cent get a photo taken and better still, all funds raised from the encounters helps to fight wildlife extinction. Visit the Werribee Open Range Zoo website to book.