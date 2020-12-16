MelbourneChange city
Spruce Hard Cold Brew Coffee
Photograph: Torquay Beverage Company/Supplied

You can now buy cans of boozy cold brew coffee just in time for Christmas

Coffee and alcohol? You’ve gotta try it

By
Rebecca Russo
Torquay Beverage Company has announced a new drink you’re going to want to try. It’s called Spruce Hard Cold Brew Coffee and it’s basically a boozy iced coffee in a can. 

Spruce is made using a blend of Brazillian and Colombian coffee beans which have been roasted in Melbourne. The coffee is ground and roasted and steeped for 20 hours in cold water, then infused with vodka. There are two varieties to try: the original which has 70 per cent less acidity and tastes somewhat like chocolate, cashew and honey; and the nitro, which is charged with nitrogen making it more bubbly and gives it a creamier taste. 

Like the hard seltzer trend we’re seeing pop off at every picnic, it’s likely hard cold brew will become the drink of summer. You can pick Spruce Hard Brew Coffee up at selected BWS stores from mid-December and then from Dan Murphy’s from February 2021. 

