You can now do a 3D virtual tour of the Old Melbourne Gaol

The Old Melbourne Gaol closed in 1929, but by then there had already been more than 130 hangings in its 80-odd years of operation. The site housed some of Australia’s most notorious criminals as well as prisoners who were unlucky enough to be caught up in the period’s punitive justice system. Some even say there are plenty of former residents at the gaol who never really “moved on”.

The gaol is an infinitely interesting place to visit, and while we can’t do it in person for now (it’s currently closed to visitors) you can experience it virtually.

You’ll be able to explore all three levels of the gaol and spend time in an old cell. It’s completely interactive, so you can toggle through the building like you would on Google Maps. You can read the text panels on the walls and learn about the many felons and convicts who spent time there, including Ned Kelly. Head here to explore it for yourself.

The building is just one of the National Trust of Australia’s historic venues that have adapted tours for online. The National Trust has a number of education programs available on its Virtually There 3D Resources page including tours of the Polly Woodside Tall Ship.