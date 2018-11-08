News / Sport & Fitness

You can now do yoga in a room full of puppies

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Thursday November 8 2018, 10:13am

Dog Yoga Doga Studio 3
Photograph: Supplied

A yoga studio in Moonee Ponds has launched a brand-new type of yoga class – and it involves adorable puppies!  

Studio 3 yoga studio has partnered with Second Chance Animal Rescue in Campbellfield for a round of doga – that is, dog yoga. Punters will pile into the studio and (attempt) to do a yoga class surrounded by adorable puppies who are all up for adoption with Second Chance Animal Rescue.

Dog Yoga Doga Studio 3

Photograph: Supplied

The class will be a mixture of vinyasa and yin yoga and run for 60 minutes. Cuddling is, of course, encouraged and the instructors will save a bit of time after class for more puppy time. 

Doga Dog Yoga Studio 3

Photograph: Supplied

Studio 3 has run two successful doga classes in the past and have another coming up on December 8, though this one has just sold out. There are plans for classes on February 16, April 6 and June 15, 2019.

Studio 3 Dog Yoga Doga

Photograph: Supplied

Classes cost $30 each, and all proceeds go to Second Chance Animal Rescue in an effort to fund a brand-new community animal hospital.  

If you’re interested in heading along, you can book doga classes via Studio 3's website.

Need more puppy time? Take a look at our guide to dog-friendly Melbourne.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo

Rebecca is Time Out Melbourne's associate editor. She likes nature, hates crowds and wishes more people wanted to talk about the 1985 John Hughes film Weird ScienceFollow her on Instagram @beckrusso.