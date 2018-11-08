You can now do yoga in a room full of puppies

A yoga studio in Moonee Ponds has launched a brand-new type of yoga class – and it involves adorable puppies!

Studio 3 yoga studio has partnered with Second Chance Animal Rescue in Campbellfield for a round of doga – that is, dog yoga. Punters will pile into the studio and (attempt) to do a yoga class surrounded by adorable puppies who are all up for adoption with Second Chance Animal Rescue.

The class will be a mixture of vinyasa and yin yoga and run for 60 minutes. Cuddling is, of course, encouraged and the instructors will save a bit of time after class for more puppy time.

Studio 3 has run two successful doga classes in the past and have another coming up on December 8, though this one has just sold out. There are plans for classes on February 16, April 6 and June 15, 2019.

Classes cost $30 each, and all proceeds go to Second Chance Animal Rescue in an effort to fund a brand-new community animal hospital.

If you’re interested in heading along, you can book doga classes via Studio 3's website.