You can now do your weekly Queen Victoria Market shop online

The times are a changin’ at Queen Victoria Market. Shoppers looking to do their weekly shop at the 140-year-old fresh food market can now do so from the comfort of their couch. As of today the market has gone online, allowing shoppers to buy from 25 different QVM traders and have the groceries delivered straight to their door.

The market has partnered with YourGrocer to enable shoppers to purchase their weekly groceries online. Started in Brunswick in 2013, YourGrocer specialises in delivering groceries from local and independent businesses as an alternative to supermarkets.

While you won’t be able to buy from every QVM trader online, you will be able to source practically everything you need. The 25 traders partnering with YourGrocer include fresh produce sellers like Vic Market Organics, the Fresh Pear, the Bread Box and the Epicurean; meat and seafood retailers like Vic Meat Supply, the Corner Chicken Shop and Seafood and Oyster Spot; and specialty stores such as the Eggporium, ReWine and QV Nut Co.

To start shopping online at the Queen Victoria Market you’ll need to first register with YourGrocer.