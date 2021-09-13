Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A table of food and a person using chopsticks
Photograph: Payo

You can now eat now, pay later in some Melbourne venues

It's like Afterpay, but for restaurant meals

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/a40b0553-996a-46ff-ada3-2b440fee9705.jpg
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

Until now, buy-now-pay-later options like Afterpay were for only for material goods, not for consumables like food and drink. That is changing, with the new payment app Payo entering the Melbourne dining scene.

After launching in Brisbane, Payo is now working with some 500 restaurants in Melbourne to offer an "eat now, pay later" model. You pay for a quarter of your meal at the time, then another quarter the following Wednesday, the third quarter the Wednesday after that and the last quarter the following Wednesday. 

Payo doesn't charge interest, but it does charge a pretty hefty late fee of $10 per late instalment, up to a maximum of $40. So if you do want to use the service, make sure you'll be able to pony up when required. The payment service works with takeaway and delivery as well as in-person dining at participating venues. 

Rather cook something up yourself? These are the best meal kits you can get delivered in Melbourne right now

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.