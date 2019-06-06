You can now get a translucent raindrop jelly cake in Melbourne

If you’ve never heard of a raindrop cake, let me break it down for you. This Japanese dessert is basically a translucent dome made of water and sugar and looks kind of like a raindrop. Naturally, it’s become pretty internet-famous. Luckily for us, we don’t have to go through the hardships of trying to make one ourselves – you can now get one in Melbourne.

Yu Kitchen is serving a raindrop jelly cake at its Chadstone restaurant. This particular raindrop cake is infused with Sichuan pepper then topped with strawberries, palm sugar, gold dust and served in a cloud of dry ice. Yes, it's that extra.

If you’re keen to try this luxe dessert for yourself, head to Yu Kitchen. One serve will cost you $13.80.