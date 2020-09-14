You can now take a virtual tour of the NT's spectacular Parrtjima festival

Who knows when Melburnians will be able to visit the Northern Territory again (heck, we'd be happy to just be able to visit Bendigo at this point), but there are still ways to engage with the vibrant NT from afar.

Parrtjima – an annual festival of lights and Indigenous culture – has for the first time released a virtual video tour of the spectacular event. The ten-night festival is this year themed "Lifting Our Spirits", which the virtual tour will almost certainly do. It might not be the same as seeing the amazing free festival in the flesh (you can read more about that here) but it is a great taste of what you might be able to see (fingers crossed) in 2021.

Each year the festival is held in Mparntwe (Alice Springs) and features a program of live music, film, talks and workshops to complement the light displays. The popular and jaw-dropping 2km light display on the MacDonnell Ranges will return, which even us stranded southerners will be able to enjoy via the virtual tour.

The Parrtjima virtual tour is available via the festival website (or above) for the duration of the event (Sep 11 to 20).