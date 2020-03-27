Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right You can now visit the Royal Botanic Gardens virtually
You can now visit the Royal Botanic Gardens virtually

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Friday March 27 2020, 9:24am

Punting on the Lake Royal Botanic Gardens
Photograph: Supplied

The Royal Botanic Gardens team this week made the decision to close its Melbourne Gardens and Cranbourne Gardens to reduce the spread of coronavirus. But the good news for us is that they’ve now made it super easy to engage with the gardens online. 

Everyone knows how important it is to take a break in nature. While we’re all practising physical distancing, the Gardens staff have decided to introduce a virtual garden. The team is developing new ways for us to engage with the gardens, but for now, they will be posting regular updates on all their social channels, including Facebook and Instagram.

So stay tuned green thumbs! I’d suggest scrolling through RBG’s Instagram and looking at all the pretty pictures while we wait for more news. It's particularly soothing. 

