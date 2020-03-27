You can now visit the Royal Botanic Gardens virtually

The Royal Botanic Gardens team this week made the decision to close its Melbourne Gardens and Cranbourne Gardens to reduce the spread of coronavirus. But the good news for us is that they’ve now made it super easy to engage with the gardens online.

Everyone knows how important it is to take a break in nature. While we’re all practising physical distancing, the Gardens staff have decided to introduce a virtual garden. The team is developing new ways for us to engage with the gardens, but for now, they will be posting regular updates on all their social channels, including Facebook and Instagram.

So stay tuned green thumbs! I’d suggest scrolling through RBG’s Instagram and looking at all the pretty pictures while we wait for more news. It's particularly soothing.