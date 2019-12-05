You can take part in a magical Harry Potter Christmas scavenger hunt in Melbourne

Quick: what comes to mind when you hear the word 'magical'? Harry Potter? Or Christmas? Or both? Both seem to have occurred to Melbourne City Council, which has organised a Harry Potter-themed Christmas scavenger hunt throughout the city on Sunday, December 15.

Teams and individuals will race around the city collecting clues and solving riddles at six different destinations. Once the quest is finished, participants have to show evidence of their efforts to Christmas elves at the final stop.

What do you get, other than a day of magic that sounds much more fun than the Yule Ball? Everyone who completes the tasks will go into a draw to win the major prize of two tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, one night's accommodation at Sofitel Melbourne and a $500 Myer voucher.

Ten runners-up will win a $100 Gift Finder voucher.

The first clue will be released at 9am on Sunday, December 15 on City of Melbourne's website. Brew up some Felix Felicis and polish your Firebolt because you're going to need luck and speed.

