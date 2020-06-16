You can take your dog on this gorgeous day trip to Daylesford

Wouldn't day trips be more fun if you could bring your best friend along? That's the premise behind Gourmet Pawprints, which brings people and their four-legged besties to wineries, hikes and day trips.

The company has just launched a new trip, to Daylesford and the gorgeous surrounding countryside. The day starts at Port Melbourne, where day-trippers and their dogs board the dog-friendly bus to Trentham for morning tea and a stroll. Then comes a 6.5km easy walk along the former railway line through Wombat State Forest. And yes, there is plenty of time allotted to stop and sniff.

The bus will then take everyone to Lake Daylesford for a picnic lunch, followed by a 30-minute ride on a historic train. The tour then returns the good boys and girls (and their human companions) to Melbourne.

Bookings are $165 per adult and $15 per dog.

