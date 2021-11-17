12 recipes of Christmas: How to make La Tortilleria’s spicy carne asada taco

Mexico City-native Gerardo Lopez knows the secret to the perfect taco – and he’s willing to share it

If you’ve ever made your way down Stubbs Street in Melbourne’s Kensington, It’s unlikely that you missed La Tortilleria’s bright blue and flower-adorned façade. What started as a local secret quickly achieved cult status thanks to its signature handmade maize tortillas. And Mexico City native Gerardo Lopez is the man behind the tortillas.

After more than 20 year’s living abroad – almost ten of those in Australia – Gerardo was craving a piece of home. “I really missed authentic Mexican street food,” he says. “I started to cook and develop recipes and when I couldn’t find the ingredients I needed, I started to develop those, too.”

The main thing Gerardo was struggling to find in Australian supermarkets were authentic maize tortillas. “A good, traditional tortilla is made with maize, using the ancient process of nixtamalization.” This process is rooted in a culinary tradition that is over 3,000 years old, passed down from generation to generation in tortilla making families. “Corn (but not the sweet corn Australians are familiar with) is dried and then steeped overnight in a solution made with naturally occurring limestone. This unlocks all the nutrition inside the kernels, which are then ground down with volcanic stone to create a dough.”

Naturally, tacos are the jewel in the crown of the La Tortilleria’s menu, which is representative of the way people eat in Gerardo’s hometown. “In Mexico city, the taco is king. It’s a busy, cosmopolitan city where everyone is always in a rush – it’s our fast food. Mexican food is not all melted cheese and corn chips, If you do it right, it’s fresh and it’s healthy.”

Starting with a perfectly marinated meat and a good quality tortilla is key to the perfect taco, says Gerardo. And the salsa – that’s where the magic happens. “In Mexico, you pick your favourite taco stand based on the salsa. Each taco stand will have ten different salsas and every stand will have ten different salsa from the last.”

For a festive crowd-pleaser, Gerado recommends starting with a simple, classic beef taco, like the La Torilleria's Carne Asada. “Everyone can customise their toppings based on preference – they can add pico de gallo, guacamole or something a bit spicier like our Spicy Habanero Salsa,” he says. “That’s what the festive season is all about, sharing with people and giving them options.”

La Tortilleria tortillas are currently available in all good independent grocery stores. For your Christmas feast, pair your carne asada tacos and spicy habenero salsa with a hibiscus or mandarin Margarita.

La Tortilleria founders Diana Hull and Gerardo Lopez | Photograph: Supplied/La Tortilleria

Ingredients

12 La Tortilleria corn tortillas

1 250ml La Tortilleria Habanero Salsa

1kg beef skirt steak or top side steak (thinly cut)

8 lime wedges

½ brown onion, diced



Guacamole

2 avocados, crushed

1 jalapeño, sliced

1 red tomato, diced

¼ brown onion, diced

4 steams of coriander, chopped

1 lime, juiced

Salt to taste



Marinade

100ml water 50ml apple cider vinegar

150g fresh pineapple

1 jalapeño chilli

4 garlic cloves

3 coriander stems with leaves

3 fresh oregano stems with leaves

1 tsp whole black pepper

1 tsp coriander seeds

3 tbsp cooking oil

1 tbsp cooking salt

Method

Blend all the marinade ingredients together in a blender. Place the beef into the marinade and ensure it is well coated. Cover and refrigerate overnight or for at least two hours. On a hot grill or frypan, cook the steaks to your liking. Remove from the heat to let them rest for about five minutes before slicing thinly against the grain. Season to taste. On a frypan, add some oil and lightly fry the diced onion for a few minutes. Get a dry frypan and make sure it is very hot. Heat your tortillas on each side until soft and floppy, wrapping them in a tea towel as you go to stay warm. Assemble your taco by placing the beef onto the warm tortilla, topping with guacamole and La Tortilleria Habanero Salsa, and finishing with a lime wedge.

