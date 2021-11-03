A giant mortadella is coming to Carlton's King and Godfree

Mortadella might just be the cold cut of the month. Once a cheap addition to any child's sandwich, it's now having its time in the sun draped over dishes at some of Melbourne's top restaurants.

In celebration of its 150th birthday, Carlton institution King and Godfree is launching salumi and porchetta month in November. And it kicks off with a tribute to the humble cured sausage.

Joining forces with the venue is specialty butcher Meatsmith who will whip up the 1.5 metre-long mortadella.