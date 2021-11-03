Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
King and Godfree x Meatsmith mortadella
Photograph: Sarah Pannell

A giant mortadella is coming to Carlton's King and Godfree

Grab a limited-edition mortadella ciabatta roll courtesy of King and Godfree and Meatsmith

Written by
Rushani Epa
Advertising

Mortadella might just be the cold cut of the month. Once a cheap addition to any child's sandwich, it's now having its time in the sun draped over dishes at some of Melbourne's top restaurants.

In celebration of its 150th birthday, Carlton institution King and Godfree is launching salumi and porchetta month in November. And it kicks off with a tribute to the humble cured sausage.
 
Joining forces with the venue is specialty butcher Meatsmith who will whip up the 1.5 metre-long mortadella. 
 
From Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14 you can try the exclusive Meatsmith x King and Godfree ciabatta roll at King and Godfree's deli. The roll comes complete with a show where you can witness the giant mortadella getting sliced, then placed in your sandwich along with fresh salsa verde and housemade giardiniera. Each roll costs $14 and can be purchased in-store.
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.