A giant mortadella is coming to Carlton's King and Godfree

Mortadella might just be the cold cut of the month. Once a cheap addition to any child's sandwich, it's now having its time in the sun draped over dishes at some of Melbourne's top restaurants.
In celebration of its 150th birthday, Carlton institution King and Godfree is launching salumi and porchetta month in November. And it kicks off with a tribute to the humble cured sausage.
Joining forces with the venue is specialty butcher Meatsmith who will whip up the 1.5 metre-long mortadella.
From Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14 you can try the exclusive Meatsmith x King and Godfree ciabatta roll at King and Godfree's deli. The roll comes complete with a show where you can witness the giant mortadella getting sliced, then placed in your sandwich along with fresh salsa verde and housemade giardiniera. Each roll costs $14 and can be purchased in-store.