The Baketico Bakeri and Larder family has opened the doors to its seventh store in Brighton, and it's serving a lot more than baked goods.

The bakery offers loaves of fresh fluffy bread and decadent desserts as well as owner Raymond Capaldi's famous Wonder Pies, sausage rolls and Plantico's plant-based take-home meals.

The baked goods have people coming back for more, but what has locals sticking around are the desserts. Be sure to try some of the Pandy Bakeshop range of desserts on offer, all of which have been created by Baketico’s in-house vegan chef Sophie O’Connor. Think fairy bread lamingtons, lemon myrtle tea cakes and Biscoff cookies.

Check out the menu and find the other Baketico locations on the Baketico website.