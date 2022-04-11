Melbourne
Bistro Thierry

A dish of fried prawns on melon balls at Bistro Thierry.
Photograph: Supplied
One word: snails. Baked in their shells, the snails (sorry, escargot) at this Toorak stalwart arrive in a bubbling green parsley-accented garlicky ooze so deliciously pungent they scream "must order" to every table in this gloriously decorated salon. Pretend you're in the eleventh arrondissement over a spread of pan-seared foie gras, onion soup crowned with a gruyere crouton, confit duck lug and a classic beef bourguignon. The wine list similarly leans to France and deserves a special occasion splash-out.

Larissa Dubecki

511 Malvern Road
Toorak
Melbourne
3142
www.bistrothierry.com
03 9824 0888
Daily noon-3pm, 6pm-10pm
