Bistro Thierry

Time Out says

One word: snails. Baked in their shells, the snails (sorry, escargot) at this Toorak stalwart arrive in a bubbling green parsley-accented garlicky ooze so deliciously pungent they scream "must order" to every table in this gloriously decorated salon. Pretend you're in the eleventh arrondissement over a spread of pan-seared foie gras, onion soup crowned with a gruyere crouton, confit duck lug and a classic beef bourguignon. The wine list similarly leans to France and deserves a special occasion splash-out.